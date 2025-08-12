Nqaba Peter nearly replicates Herschelle Gibbs' famous dropped catch from 1999 World Cup in AUS vs SA 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

South Africa's Nqaba Peter nearly replicated a famous dropped catch from former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs during the second T20I against Australia on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. During the fourth over of Australia's innings, Peter caught Cameron Green at mid-wicket off Kwena Maphaka.

Green pulled a short of length delivery on the fourth ball of the over. Peter dived to his right and took the catch. While he got up to throw the ball in celebration, it hit his thigh and fell to the ground. The umpires got together and asked for the third umpire to check if the catch was completed before Peter went to throw the ball to celebrate.

The third umpire then adjudged it as a fair catch. Peter had enough control of the catch.

"Clearly caught and controlled and getting up. Thank you, that's all I need to see," the third umpire said before he made the decision.

Watch the video of the moment here.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau What's your call on this moment? #AUSvSA

Green was dismissed for nine runs off seven balls as the decision went in South Africa's favor. The moment had shades of Herschelle Gibbs' dropped catch against Australia in 1999.

Earlier, the Proteas posted a huge total of 218/7 as they batted first. Dewald Brevis smashed a brilliant century. He remained unbeaten on 125 off 56 balls with 12 fours and eight maximums in his knock.

When Herschelle Gibbs dropped the 1999 World Cup for South Africa

Herschelle Gibbs had an unforgettable moment during the 1999 World Cup against Australia. Regarded among the best fielders, Gibbs had dropped Steve Waugh during a Super 6 game at Headingley. The former Australian skipper had flicked a delivery to mid-wicket, where Gibbs was stationed.

The ball went straight to him, and he took the catch, but a premature celebration resulted in a dropped catch eventually. Waugh went on to score an unbeaten 120 as Australia won the game and qualified for the semi-final.

South Africa and Australia met once again in the semi-final. The game ended in a tie, and Australia were declared winners based on the result of their previous meeting. They went on to win the World Cup and therefore, the dropped catch from Herschelle Gibbs during the earlier Super 6 match costed South Africa a spot in he final and a possible trophy.

