Aaron Finch becomes Australia's highest run-getter in T20I cricket

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has become his country's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. Finch went past David Warner's tally of 2,265 T20I runs during his 79-run knock against the New Zealand cricket team in Wellington on Friday.

Heading into the penultimate game of the New Zealand T20I series, Aaron Finch had 2,231 runs to his name in 69 T20I innings. His regular opening partner David Warner was in the top spot with 2,265 runs. Unfortunately, Warner missed this series because of a groin injury.

Finch struggled to middle the ball in the first two games against New Zealand. But he has been able to bring his 'A' game to the table in the Wellington T20Is. The 34-year-old blasted a 44-ball 69 in the third T20I and followed it up with an unbeaten 55-ball 79* in the fourth game.

Aaron Finch overtook David Warner with a classic shot in the cover region. You can watch it here:

No better way for Aaron Finch to mark becoming Australia's highest ever T20I scorer than a lofted drive for 4 over cover.



Catch it live right now, only on Spark Sport #NZvAUS ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/LQNrzSDFoA — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 5, 2021

Finch batted slowly in the first 19 overs of the innings. After settling in the middle and crossing the 50-mark, he destroyed Kyle Jamieson in the last over. The Aussie opener smacked four maximums off the final five deliveries to take Australia's score past 150.

Can Aaron Finch's men level the 5-match series against New Zealand?

Aaron Finch has led his side from the front in Wellington

Australia lost the first two T20Is of the series against New Zealand. But they bounced back in style with a comprehensive win in the third game.

Aaron Finch's fifty has placed the visitors in a comfortable position in the fourth T20I. Australia scored 156/6 in the first innings. In reply, New Zealand have lost four wickets in 11 overs. The Kiwi batsmen have managed only 46 runs so far.

Advertisement

In-form batsman Devon Conway is in the middle with all-rounder James Neesham. It will be interesting to see if the two batters can make 111 runs off the next nine overs.

Australia are the favorites to win this game. You can follow the live scorecard of the fourth New Zealand vs Australia T20I here.

2 . 6 6 6 . 6



What a final over for Australia as Aaron Finch makes Kyle Jamieson pay, setting New Zealand 157 to win the series.



Catch the chase, only on Spark Sport #NZvAUS ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/36mi2GK8qg — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 5, 2021