"Devon Conway is just 4 days late"- Twitter reacts to New Zealand batsman's 59-ball 99* v Australia

Devon Conway recorded his third fifty in just his seventh T20I appearance for New Zealand. The Johannesburg-born batsman slammed an unbeaten 99* in the first T20I versus Australia at the Hagley Oval.

The T20I series between Australia and New Zealand got underway in Christchurch on Monday (February 22).

The visitors won the toss and elected to field first. Daniel Sams and Jhye Richardson dismissed the Kiwi openers early. However, Devon Conway's knock ensured New Zealand finish with 184/5 in 20 overs.

Heading into the T20I series against Australia, Devon Conway had scored four consecutive fifties for Wellington in the Super Smash. His 63-ball 93* versus Canterbury in the final helped Wellington win the championship.

Continuing his purple patch, Conway smacked ten fours and three sixes versus Australia on Monday.

He came out to bat in the third over and remained unbeaten on 99. Unfortunately, he could not complete his century as he managed to take just one run off the final delivery.

Devon Conway is just 4 days late, but what a knock 👏👏👏 #AUSvNZ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 22, 2021

Devon Conway in last 5 T20 matches:



50(40)

69*(51)

91*(58)

93*(63)

99*(59)



What a star - Conway. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 22, 2021

Devon Conway finishes 99* 😩



The bloke deserved a ton after a phenomenal innings at the Hagley Oval... pic.twitter.com/3BBfV23hZP — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 22, 2021

Devon Conway remained not out on 99

Brilliant innings.

HAfeez vince Conway all remain 99 not out in span of 2 months pic.twitter.com/GoEzZelvH4 — Faheem ashraf is GOAT AR (@rashidulllah198) February 22, 2021

What a Knock by Devon Conway 👏🔥 Played Spin, controlled the innings and finished in Style. 🔥 99 or 100 doesn't matter what matters is the way he played. #NZvAUS #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/1DNASbcOd7 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) February 22, 2021

Absolutely remarkable from Devon Conway. He leads the @BLACKCAPS to a very competitive total 184/5 after coming to the crease at 3/19.



Which camp would you rather be in? #NZvAUS ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/08LuUDgxA6 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) February 22, 2021

Players with unbeaten 50+ knocks in four consecutive T20 innings:-

Michael Klinger in 2015

(104*, 104*, 69*, 126*)



Devon Conway in 2021

(99*, 93*, 91*, 69*)#NZvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 22, 2021

Great start to Devon Conway career

One to look out for in the future pic.twitter.com/NBX4tiJdtX — Faheem ashraf is GOAT AR (@rashidulllah198) February 22, 2021

Devon Conway's last five T20 innings:

99* v Australia

93* v Canterbury

91* v Auckland

69* v Central Districts

50 v Canterbury



352 runs without dismissal!



FOLLOW LIVE:

👉 https://t.co/hmagyHoVDr 👈#NZvAUS | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/AfuKLuA8lF — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) February 22, 2021

What a knock from Devon Conway. he remained not out on 99, hard luck to missed out on a well deserved ton. After an early collapse, he stayed at one end and made sure NZ reaches great total. He's really done well in the opportunities he got in T20is, absolute gun player for them. pic.twitter.com/VNU2TTOXXp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 22, 2021

Devon Conway's half-century lifted New Zealand from 19/3 to 184/5. He had a 74-run fourth-wicket stand with Glenn Philips (30).

James Neesham (26) and Conway added 47 runs for the fifth wicket, while Mitchell Santner (7*) supported the top-order batsman to perfection in their 44-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Referring to IPL Auction 2021, many cricket fans, including Ravichandran Ashwin, commented that Devon's knock was four days late.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, returning 2/31 in four overs. Daniel Sams picked up two wickets while conceding 40 runs, and Marcus Stoinis picked one wicket in his two overs.

It will be exciting to see if the Australians manage to chase down the 185-run target set by New Zealand in Christchurch.

You can follow the live scorecard of the 1st New Zealand vs Australia T20I right here.