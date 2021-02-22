"Devon Conway is just 4 days late"- Twitter reacts to New Zealand batsman's 59-ball 99* v Australia

Devon Conway recorded his third fifty in just his seventh T20I appearance for New Zealand. The Johannesburg-born batsman slammed an unbeaten 99* in the first T20I versus Australia at the Hagley Oval.
The T20I series between Australia and New Zealand got underway in Christchurch on Monday (February 22).
The visitors won the toss and elected to field first. Daniel Sams and Jhye Richardson dismissed the Kiwi openers early. However, Devon Conway's knock ensured New Zealand finish with 184/5 in 20 overs.
Twitterati react to Devon Conway's incredible consistency in T20 cricket
Heading into the T20I series against Australia, Devon Conway had scored four consecutive fifties for Wellington in the Super Smash. His 63-ball 93* versus Canterbury in the final helped Wellington win the championship.
Continuing his purple patch, Conway smacked ten fours and three sixes versus Australia on Monday.
He came out to bat in the third over and remained unbeaten on 99. Unfortunately, he could not complete his century as he managed to take just one run off the final delivery.
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to Devon Conway's excellent inning:
Devon Conway's half-century lifted New Zealand from 19/3 to 184/5. He had a 74-run fourth-wicket stand with Glenn Philips (30).
James Neesham (26) and Conway added 47 runs for the fifth wicket, while Mitchell Santner (7*) supported the top-order batsman to perfection in their 44-run sixth-wicket partnership.
Referring to IPL Auction 2021, many cricket fans, including Ravichandran Ashwin, commented that Devon's knock was four days late.
Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, returning 2/31 in four overs. Daniel Sams picked up two wickets while conceding 40 runs, and Marcus Stoinis picked one wicket in his two overs.
It will be exciting to see if the Australians manage to chase down the 185-run target set by New Zealand in Christchurch.
