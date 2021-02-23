Devon Conway has the potential to open for New Zealand: James Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has heaped praise on teammate Devon Conway, stating the latter has the potential required to open the innings for New Zealand.

Conway has scored consistently in the T20Is for New Zealand since making his debut last year. However, the team management has, so far, used him as a no. 4.

Conway has previous opening experience, having played as an opener for Wellington in the Super Smash. His Black Caps teammate, James Neesham feels Conway can do the same job for New Zealand.

Stretching into the Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ for the @cricketwgtninc Firebirds Devon Conway now has FIVE scores of 50 or more in T20 cricket in a row. #AUSvNZ #SuperSmashNZ #StatChat pic.twitter.com/1nQufpeasd — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 22, 2021

Talking about Devon Conway's batting position ahead of the second New Zealand vs Australia T20I, Neesham said:

"He (Devon Conway) certainly has the potential to open for the Black Caps. The way our team is set up at the moment, there's a lot of guys vying for those top three positions and I'm sure with a World Cup coming up at the end of the year and then another one not long after that, I'm sure he'll get an opportunity at some point."

Devon Conway has produced some top-quality batting performances in T20 cricket of late. He scored four consecutive half-centuries to guide Wellington to the Super Smash championship.

Continuing his form, Conway smashed an unbeaten 99* against Australia in Christchurch on Monday.

I just look forward to seeing Devon Conway over the next few years to continue that run scoring: James Neesham

Devon Conway celebrates with James Neesham

Advertisement

Devon Conway was born in Johannesburg and initially played domestic cricket in South Africa. However, he moved to New Zealand in 2017.

Wellington offered him a domestic contract and in three years, Conway has grown into one of the top batsmen in the New Zealand domestic circuit.

Devon Conway's excellent performances in all formats helped him claim New Zealand Men's Domestic Player of the Year award in 2020. Soon after, he bagged his maiden central contract from NZC.

Conway made his international debut versus the West Indies in November 2020. He has scored three half-centuries in five T20I innings since.

James Neesham hopes Devon Conway will continue in same vein, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up later this year.

"I think he's show quite evidently over the last month or so that he's got what it takes to succeed at the international level. We've seen him churn out runs in the domestic circuit over the last four or five seasons that not a lot of people would have the ability to do. I just look forward to seeing him over the next few years to continue that run scoring," James Neesham added.