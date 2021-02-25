Martin Guptill breaks Rohit Sharma's sixes record in 2nd NZ-AUS T20I

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill returned to form with a sizzling 97 off 50 balls in the 2nd T20I against Australia at Dunedin today.

In the process, he broke the record for the most sixes (132) in the T20I format, surpassing India's Rohit Sharma (127). Eoin Morgan, Colin Munro and Chris Gayle make up the rest of the top 5.

Martin Guptill smashed 6 fours and 8 sixes in his knock before being dismissed in the 15th over by Daniel Sams. The Kiwi broke a dreadful run of form, with his previous 9 innings across formats (international and domestic cricket) reading 0, 2, 29, 9, 6, 19, 21, 6 and 0.

Guptill was rightfully adjudged the Man of the Match for his whirlwind innings. Interestingly, the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia saw 31 sixes being hit - just one short of the format record set by West Indies and India back in 2016 at Lauderhill.

Martin Guptill leads New Zealand to 4-run victory over Australia in 2nd T20I

Aided by Martin Guptill's pyrotechnics, New Zealand posted a massive 219/7 in the first innings, with Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham playing handy knocks as well.

Australia didn't get off to a great start as they struggled to keep up with the required run rate. A late flourish from Sams and Marcus Stoinis threatened to take the game away from New Zealand, but the visitors eventually fell 4 runs short. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers as he recorded figures of 4/31.

The Blackcaps have now taken a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series. The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played in Wellington on the 3rd of March.