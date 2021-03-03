Mitchell Santner self-isolates after waking up with a head-cold; NZC awaits COVID test result

Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner missed the third T20I against Australia on Wednesday after experiencing a head-cold in the morning.

New Zealand Cricket stated that Santner isolated himself as a precautionary measure until the result of his COVID-19 test arrived.

Mitchell Santner had played a match-winning role for the New Zealand cricket team in the second T20I against Australia in Dunedin. The left-arm spinner picked up four wickets while conceding 31 runs in his four overs.

Santner dismissed Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, and Mitchell Marsh in the space of three overs to turn the match in the home team's favor.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old could not participate in the third T20I. Confirming his unavailability, New Zealand Cricket wrote on Instagram:

"Team update | Mitch Santner has been ruled out of tonight's match after waking up this morning with a head-cold. He is self-isolating as a precautionary measure while awaiting the results of a COVID test."

COVID-19 cases in New Zealand have been on the rise over the last few days. As a result, the NZC has barred fans from attending the third and the fourth T20Is between the Blackcaps and their Trans-Tasman rivals in Wellington.

Australia dominate New Zealand in Mitchell Santner's absence

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell returned to form in Wellington

New Zealand replaced Mitchell Santner with Mark Chapman for the Wellington T20I. However, the Kiwi bowlers could not trouble the visitors much in the first innings.

James Neesham had to bowl four overs in Santner's absence, and the all-rounder went for 60 runs in his wicketless spell.

Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch returned to form, scoring a half-century for the Aussies. While Ish Sodhi scalped two wickets in his four overs, he lacked support in the spin attack.

Chasing a target of 209, New Zealand crumbled to 144 all out in just 17 overs, giving Australia a comfortable victory.

However, New Zealand still lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 and will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the fourth match on Friday.