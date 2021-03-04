Mitchell Santner tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of 4th T20I against Australia

In an encouraging update for New Zealand Cricket, Mitchell Santner has tested negative for COVID-19. The all-rounder will be available for selection for the fourth T20I against Australia.

The southpaw missed the third T20I after waking up with a 'head-cold' on the eve of the game. As a result, Santner was put into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Australia, who won the third T20I by 64 runs on Thursday, trail the Kiwis by 2-1 in the five-match series.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed Mitchell Santner's availability for the fourth T20I and posted an update on their official Twitter account.

Team update | BLACKCAPS all-rounder Mitchell Santner has returned a negative COVID test this afternoon. He is feeling better and available for selection for T20 four against Australia at Sky Stadium on Friday night. #NZvAUS #CricketNation — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 4, 2021

Australia staged a comeback to keep the five-match series alive by winning the third game comprehensively. Batting first, the visitors posted a massive total of 208, with Aaron Finch (69) and Glenn Maxwell (70) starring with the bat. In reply, the Blackcaps folded for 144 in 17.1 overs.

Captain Kane Williamson certainly missed Mitchell Santner, with the Kiwis leaking plenty of runs in the middle overs.

Santner shined in the second T20I, claiming 4-31 in his four-over spell. Even in the first game, he bowled tightly and returned with figures of 1-29.

Mitchell Santner moves two places in the latest ICC rankings for T20 bowlers

Mitchell Santner

The 29-year-old has emerged as an all-format player for the Kiwis in the past few years. Mitchell Santner moved two places to seventh spot in the latest ICC rankings for T20 bowlers.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan leads the chart with 736 points. Interestingly, seven of the top 10 T20 bowlers on the list are spinners.

In 50 T20I for the Kiwis, Santner has picked 59 wickets, while bowling at an economy of 7.51. Skipper Kane Williamson will be delighted to have the left-arm spinner back in the frame for the 4th T20I, which starts tomorrow.