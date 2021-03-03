Watch: Glenn Maxwell breaks a seat in the stands at Westpac Stadium

Glenn Maxwell returned to form in Wellington with a quickfire 31-ball 70 against the New Zealand cricket team. During his explosive knock, Maxwell destroyed a seat at Westpac Stadium with a fierce shot.

This incident happened during the 17th over of the Australian innings bowled by Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham.

Glenn Maxwell hit a four in the backward point region on the over's first delivery. Next, he smashed a length-ball at the stumps over the square leg region for a six.

Maxwell smacked the ball so hard that it broke a seat in the stands at Westpac Stadium. You can watch the clip of that six and its aftermath from the 1:17 mark in the following video.

Glenn Maxwell came out to bat in the 11th over after Josh Philippe's dismissal. The all-rounder had not fired at all in the first two games of this series. However, he got going in Wellington today and owned the Kiwi bowlers.

Maxwell hit eight fours and five sixes in his 31-ball innings, scoring 70 runs at a strike rate of 225.81. He was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee in the 18th over.

However, his contribution was enough to power the Australian cricket team past 200 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell was not the only Australian batsman to return to form in Wellington

Aaron Finch played a captain's knock in Wellington

Before Glenn Maxwell arrived in the middle, Aaron Finch wreaked havoc at Westpac Stadium.

The Aussie skipper started the day by losing the toss in Wellington. Nevertheless, he ensured that his team got off to a flying start, scoring 69 runs off 44 deliveries opening the innings.

Finch's highest score in his last five T20 knocks was 12. However, he returned to form in the third T20I against New Zealand, hitting eight fours and two maximums. Half-centuries from Finch and Maxwell took Australia to 208/4 in 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell at his destructive best as he smashed 2️⃣8️⃣ runs of Jimmy Neesham in the 17th over of the game 🔥#NZvAUS #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/L0jNkuzDge — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) March 3, 2021

New Zealand have already lost six wickets in their run chase. You can follow the live scorecard of the New Zealand vs. Australia 3rd T20I here.