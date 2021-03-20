ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on March 20 

New Zealand opened their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign with a thumping victory against the Bangladesh team.

The Kiwis won the toss and elected to field in Dunedin. Man of the Match Trent Boult's 4/27 restricted Bangladesh to 131 runs in the first innings. The home side chased the tiny target in 21.2 overs to open their account in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

New Zealand have now attained the seventh spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with this win. Meanwhile, Bangladesh retained their second rank, but their net run rate dropped to 0.82 from 1.893.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table

Bangladesh had performed brilliantly in their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series, beating West Indies 3-0 at home. However, they could not carry their momentum to New Zealand. The Kiwis defeated them by eight wickets in a lopsided contest at the University Oval.

Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls starred in New Zealand's first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixture

Trent Boult is the @ANZ_NZ Player of the Match with his 4-27! Boult donated his $500 club donation care of ANZ to his home club Otumoetai Cadets #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/JHT131sgZF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 20, 2021

Trent Boult provided an excellent start to New Zealand by dismissing opposition captain Tamim Iqbal and number three batsman Soumya Sarkar in the innings' fifth over. Liton Das tried to build a partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim, but Jimmy Neesham sent both batsmen back to the dressing room.

The remaining batters tried their best to take the team to a respectable total. However, they ended up with only 131 runs in 41.5 overs. Boult picked up two more wickets, while Mitchell Santner returned with 2/23 in eight overs. Even Matt Henry scalped a wicket for the home team.

In reply, Martin Guptill blew away the Bangladeshi bowlers with a 19-ball 38 at the top. He smashed three fours and four sixes in his quickfire knock. Henry Nicholls top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 49*, while debutant Devon Conway played a patient knock of 27 runs.

Debutant Will Young sends one to the square leg boundary and New Zealand win the first ODI by 8 wickets in a commanding performance.



Catch the replay and highlights, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/nvloWgtoQQ — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 20, 2021