Tim Southee rises to No.6 in latest ICC T20I Rankings

New Zealand speedster Tim Southee has moved up to sixth spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. The right-arm pacer, who has overtaken Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, was in phenomenal form in the home T20I series against Bangladesh.

While Tim Southee jumped to sixth position in the updated ICC T20I rankings, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has broken into the top 10 with 623 rating points. His compatriot Lakshan Sandakan is in ninth spot.

South African wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi retained the number one spot in the ICC rankings with 733 rating points. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Australian spinner Ashton Agar are the only other bowlers with over 700 rating points to their name.

While England's Adil Rashid and Afghan Mujeeb Ur Rahman hold fourth and fifth spots respectively, Ish Sodhi is ranked eighth. The New Zealand spinner picked up four wickets in two matches against Bangladesh.

Tim Southee tormented Bangladesh in the 3-match T20I series

Tim Southee captained the New Zealand cricket team in Kane Williamson's absence

Stand-in skipper Tim Southee led New Zealand from the front against Bangladesh. The Kiwis comprehensively won the series 3-0 win, with Southee being the team's leading wicket-taker.

Tim Southee picked up six wickets in three matches, including an exceptional spell of 3/15 in the final game at Eden Park. Although the right-arm fast bowler was a bit expensive in the first match (1/34), he bounced back in style with figures of 2/21 in Napier.

Although the final match was reduced to a 10-over-a-side game because of rain interruptions, Southee still managed to take three Bangladeshi wickets in his two overs. He dismissed Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, and Mosaddek Hossain to set up New Zealand's win.