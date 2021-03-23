Tom Latham heaps praise on Devon Conway after ODI series win against Bangladesh

New Zealand wicket-keeper Tom Latham appreciated his teammate Devon Conway after New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh.

New Zealand had recorded a comfortable win in the first ODI, but Tamim Iqbal's men pushed the Black Caps to the limit in the second game.

Chasing 272 runs, New Zealand lost Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, and Will Young with just 53 runs on the board. Latham and Devon Conway saved the day for the team with a 113-run fourth-wicket partnership. After the match, Latham, who was the stand-in skipper in Kane Williamson's absence, praised his batting partner.

"Devon played another nice innings and got those partnerships in the middle. He has done well domestically in the last couple of years and brought that form to international cricket, very happy for him. Nice to win the series and our focus will be on Wellington for the next game," Tom Latham was quoted as saying by ANI.

Devon Conway recorded his first half-century in ODIs but got run out after aggregating 72 runs from 93 balls.

Devon Conway recorded his first half-century in ODIs but got run out after aggregating 72 runs from 93 balls. Latham then took his side to the finish line to score an unbeaten 110* and had some vital contributions from James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell.

Tom Latham further highlighted the significance of partnerships in a tricky run-chase. Bangladesh could have successfully defended a 272-run target as the Kiwis did not have Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in the middle order.

However, a fantastic fightback from Devon Conway and skipper Latham did not allow Bangladesh to stay alive in this series.

"It is nice to have a match-winning contribution. At the halfway mark I thought we did a really good job with the ball as we knew Bangladesh would come out fighting. They also had a few early wickets but for us, it was about building partnerships and I managed to do that with Devon. Nice to finish it a couple of overs early," Tom Latham concluded.

Devon Conway loves Hagley Oval. 99* and now 72. And he makes use of the entire oval when compiling his impressive innings 🏏⭕️



