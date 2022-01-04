Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy likely to miss rest of New Zealand tour

Mahmudul Hasan Joy is likely to miss the rest of Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand due to a finger injury. The Bangladeshi opener injured his third and fourth fingers on his right hand ahead of the fourth day of the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, the injury to Mahmudul Hasan Joy's right hand is set to keep him out of action for the remainder of the two-match series. However, it remains to be seen if he will take any further part in the ongoing first Test.

Bangladesh cricket team physio Bayzidul Islam revealed that Mahmudul Hasan Joy needed three stitches. He also stated that the opening batter would be under observation for seven to ten days.

Bayzidul Islam was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"Mahmudul got a cut injury on his right hand in between third and fourth finger while fielding and he required three stitches. He will be under observation for seven to ten days. We are providing him all the medication that is required."

Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty knock helped Bangladesh take 130-run first-innings lead

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a gritty 228-ball 78 in Bangladesh's first innings to help the visitors take a 130-run first-innings lead. The Asian outfit are eyeing a historic win with New Zealand reeling at 147/5 in their second innings at the end of Day 4 of the first Test.

The Kiwis, who managed 328 in their first innings, currently lead by 17 runs. Ross Taylor, who is playing his penultimate Test, and Rachin Ravindra at the crease. Bangladeshi pacer Ebadot Hossain scythed through New Zealand's batting lineup today with a four-wicket haul.

Edited by Samya Majumdar