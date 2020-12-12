NZ v PAK 2020: Boult, Williamson to play the last 2 T20Is, Hamish Bennet and Lockie Ferguson ruled out

The New Zealand cricket board announced their squad for the 3 T20Is against Pakistan, starting on December 18 at Eden Park, Auckland.

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been added to the squad for the last two T20Is. The Kiwi captain, who is currently on a paternity break, will be joining the T20I squad on the December 19, alongside Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, and Kylie Jamieson.

Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips hold their places in the squad after being involved in a record-breaking stand against West Indies in the second T20I. Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, and Todd Astle have all been recalled.

Mitchell Santner will be leading the side in the absence of the regular captain, Kane Williamson, for the first T20I.

Jacob Duffy earns maiden T20I call-up

Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in the West Indies T20Is, has been ruled out. The Auckland pace ace had undergone scans and showed signs of a possible stress fracture. Hamish Bennett has been ruled out of the series owing to an abdominal strain.

In their absence, New Zealand A pacer Jacob Duffy has been awarded his maiden call up to the T20I side. Along with the pacers, Ross Taylor has been left out of the squad to accommodate Williamson.

The first T20I will be played on December 18 at Auckland, with the second and the third games being played on 20th and 22nd at Hamilton and Napier respectively.

Here are the full squads:

New Zealand's squad for the first T20I: Mitchell Santner (c), Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

New Zealand's squad for the second and third T20I: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee