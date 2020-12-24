NZ v PAK 2020: "Have to be at our best" - Kane Williamson on facing Pakistan

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his side would need to be at its best when they take on Pakistan in the two-match Test series starting from December 26.

Williamson will lead his side against Pakistan, and if the Kiwis manage to win the series 2-0, they will have a strong chance of finishing in the World Test Championship table's top two and thus qualifying for the finals. The Blackcaps currently occupy the third spot on the table behind Australia and India.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Kane Williamson said-

"I mean, I think the context of that is great for the game in general, having the Test Championship. But our focus as it was in the last couple of Tests is to basically start again and adapt to the conditions that we're going to have.''

''Obviously four different surfaces, different opposition. We know how good Pakistan is and we're going to have to be at our best starting from that first day here in the Mount and make sure we are really clear in how it is we want to operate and basically try and adjust as quickly as possible. So it's coming back to those basics for us and basically playing what is in front of us rather than getting too carried away with potential eventual things, who knows.'' Kane Williamson added.

Kane Williamson and his men had whitewashed the West Indies earlier this month as they registered a comfortable 2-0 win in the Test series.

Kane Williamson's Test record against Pakistan

Williamson will undoubtedly be the key man for the Kiwis, and Pakistani bowlers will look to keep him quiet in the upcoming Test series.

The 30-year-old has a decent record against Pakistan in Tests. In 10 matches, he has scored 854 runs at an average of 47.44 which includes two centuries and four fifties. His best score of 192 against Pakistan came in Sharjah in 2014.