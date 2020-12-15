NZ v PAK 2020: Inzamam-ul-Haq criticizes Waqar Younis for his statement on Babar Azam's injury

Pakistan's ex-chief selector and former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has slammed the national team's bowling coach, Waqar Younis, for his statement regarding Babar Azam.

Waqar Younis, in a media presser on Sunday, termed Babar Azam's injury as a major setback, adding that it was unfortunate that the injury happened just before the start of the series:

“It is a major setback for us. Other teams are scared of Babar Azam and there is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the world. It is unfortunate that it [injury] happened at the wrong time, just at the stroke of the series starting."

Pakistan were dealt a hefty blow after their skipper, Babar Azam, was ruled out of the T20I series owing to a thumb fracture that he suffered in a throw-down session while training.

Babar Azam, the No 2 T20I batsman in the world, is now barred from attending the team's net sessions, with the team doctors continuously monitoring his hand's condition.

Waqar Younis' statement, however, didn't go too well with Inzamam-ul-Haq who took to his YouTube channel to express his disappointment:

“I was surprised to see the team management saying openly that Babar Azam’s injury happened at the wrong time. Everyone knows that Babar Azam is our main player, but I don’t think the management should say that we are concerned, as it sends out a message to the opposition that our morale is down. When you admit something like this, it gives an edge to the opposition. I didn’t like this statement."

Inzamam-ul-Haq also opined that Babar Azam will most likely miss out on the first Test, which is scheduled to start on Boxing Day:

“Doctors have advised 12 days rest to Babar Azam, so he won’t be able to practice till 25 December and the first Test starts on 26 December. In addition to that, he has only practiced for two days prior to that as well, so he has been out of practice for a whole month. It will take him atleast six to seven days to get back in form. Hence, he is out of the first Test match as well,” said Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan's three-match T20I series against the hosts starts on December 18. Vice-captain, Shadab Khan, is also nursing a groin strain and his participation in the first T20I is uncertain as of now.