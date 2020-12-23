NZ V PAK 2020: New Zealand Cricket confirms injuries to Ish Sodhi & Martin Guptill

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that leg spinner Ish Sodhi and opening batsman Martin Guptill had suffered injuries in the 3rd T20I against Pakistan. The visitors won the 3rd T20 by four wickets. However, it was only a consolation in the end as the Kiwis had already wrapped up the three-match T20 series by winning the first two encounters.

Ish Sodhi is reportedly down with a strain to his left hamstring and Martin Guptill has suffered a laceration to the pad of his right index finger. New Zealand Cricket indicated that Sodhi would be out of action for at least two weeks.

New Zealand cricket released a statement:

''Blackcaps spinner Ish Sodhi has a confirmed strain to his left hamstring, sustained while fielding in the third T20I against Pakistan in Napier last night. Sodhi has returned to Christchurch today and will have scans to ascertain the extent of the strain and the recovery plan, although he is expected to be out for at least two weeks.”

Regarding Martin Guptill, New Zealand Cricket said:

''Opening batsman Martin Guptill suffered a laceration to the pad of his right index finger while trying to stop a ball in the field in the same match. Guptill had the wound cleaned and closed on the night, and his rehabilitation will be determined following the results of an x-ray on the injury.''

How did Ish Sodhi and Martin Guptill perform for New Zealand against Pakistan?

Ish Sodhi only managed to bowl the one over in the third T20I before he was taken out of the game because of his injury. The leggie managed to pick just two wickets in the 3-match T20 series. Martin Guptill didn't have a fruitful outing given his standards as he managed scores of 6, 21 and 19 in the 3 T20s against Pakistan.

New Zealand will now take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series starting on December 26.