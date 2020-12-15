New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan due to a foot injury.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead stated that de Grandhomme has a bone stress fracture in his right foot and hasn't returned to running or bowling. He subsequently won’t be ready for either the Boxing Day Test at the Bay Oval or the 2nd Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval from January 3-7.

Stead said:

“We haven’t been able to get him up to running stage and ultimately bowling as well. He’s looking like, hopefully, a mid-January return to play in the Super Smash.”

De Grandhomme also missed New Zealand's recently-concluded Test series against the West Indies and was replaced in the side by Daryl Mitchell.

Ajaz Patel in contention for New Zealand's Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

In other news, left-arm spinner, Ajaz Patel, is set to train and prepare with the New Zealand A side and looks in contention for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. Patel was initially named in the New Zealand squad for the series against West Indies but had to sit out due to a calf muscle tear.

Stead said:

“We’re hoping he’s going to be in contention for the test match in terms of selection. It’s still a bit wait and see to see where he’s at."

Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson is expected to remain sidelined for a longer period as the team management await results of scans done on his injured back.

Advertisement

Ferguson, who took a scintillating 5/21 for New Zealand against West Indies in the first T20I, reported back stress, and initial scans revealed a bone stress injury.

Stead informed the media:

“He’s had some scans with his back and we intend on getting those results today, meeting with him tomorrow and we’ll give an update after that once we’ve had the chance to speak to Lockie."

New Zealand have a long home season up their sleeves with Australia and Bangladesh scheduled to tour in early 2021 after Pakistan depart.

New Zealand v Pakistan 2020 - Schedule