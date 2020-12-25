NZ v PAK 2020: 'A spinner can succeed in any conditions' - Yasir Shah keen to make an impact in New Zealand

Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah is eager to impact the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Shah acknowledged that New Zealand pitches generally assist the fast bowlers, but he felt that he could succeed if he bowled good line and lengths.

The 34-year-old, who is a regular in Pakistan's Test setup, took four wickets against New Zealand- A in a tour game recently. Shah is also a handy batsman lower down the order and has a Test century to his name.

Speaking exclusively to Express-News, Yasir Shah said:

''New Zealand pitches are usually more favourable to pacers. Spinners don’t get much of an opportunity. However, a spinner can succeed in any conditions if he bowls at a good line and length. If given an opportunity, I will try my best to make use of the conditions and provide support to the pacers.''

The spinner also talked about how he is determined to help his team, with both ball and bat.

"I am determined to leave an impact on the series. My main job is to bowl well and provide support to pacers, especially during the fourth and fifth day of the Test match. However, if required, I will also try to contribute to the team’s total with my batting," said Yasir Shah.

With Pakistan's other leg spinner Shadab Khan out injured, Yasir Shah is almost guaranteed to make the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

Yasir Shah's record against New Zealand in Tests

In 7 Tests against the Kiwis, Yasir Shah has managed 44 wickets at a strike rate of 47.11, which includes four five-wicket hauls. He has also grabbed ten wickets in a match against the Black Caps once and has a best figure of 41-8.