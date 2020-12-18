NZ v PAK 2020: Tim Seifert and Jacob Duffy star as New Zealand cruise to victory over Pakistan in first T20

Tim Seifert scored an impressive half-century to guide New Zealand to victory in their first T20I against Pakistan. Mark Chapman and Glenn Philips also made valuable contributions as the Kiwis enjoyed a comfortable win despite the absence of Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan got off to a disastrous start as they lost their opening four wickets for just 20 runs. Debutant Jacob Duffy was in inspired form as he picked up the key wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez on consecutive deliveries.

Pakistan came back strong in the second half of their innings, with captain Shadab Khan leading the fightback. His knock of 42 runs, combined with some late slogging from the bowlers helped Pakistan get to a total of 153/9.

Tim Seifert leads New Zealand chase after Jacob Duffy heroics

Tim Seifert timed the ball beautifully during his knock of 57 runs.

New Zealand began their chase poorly, losing Martin Guptill and Devon Conway early on. But any hopes of a Pakistan victory were dashed by Tim Seifert, who set the tone with some gorgeous stroke-play and quality batting.

Tim Seifert's partnerships with Glenn Philips, and then Mark Chapman, helped the hosts get to within sight of the target. Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner took them home with some big sixes.

Pakistan had their chances to get back into the contest on a number of occasions. However, their rustiness was clearly visible in the field, and New Zealand were simply a class apart from their opponents.

Jacob Duffy edged out Tim Seifert to win the Man of the Match for his impressive spell of 4/33. The pacer got the best figures by a New Zealand bowler on his debut in T20I cricket. He was well supported by Scott Kuggeleijn, who took 3/27 in his four overs.

The win helped New Zealand maintain their impressive record in all formats this summer. They have only failed to win one of their six matches so far, which was the third T20I against the West Indies. The game was washed out by rain.

New Zealand and Pakistan will be back in action on Sunday for the second T20I, which will take place in Hamilton.