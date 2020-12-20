The Pakistan cricket team suffered their second consecutive T20I defeat against New Zealand on Sunday. Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, and Tim Southee were the architects of the Blackcaps' win at Seddon Park.

After the match, captain Williamson lauded his teammate, Tim Seifert, for his fantastic batting performance. Seifert opened the innings and remained unbeaten on 84 off 63 deliveries, smacking eight fours and three sixes.

Kane Williamson supported Seifert with a 42-ball 57. In the post-match press conferences, the New Zealand skipper highlighted the fact that the Pakistan cricket team had a quality bowling lineup. However, the Kiwi duo performed exceptionally well and helped their side register a close win.

"We were chasing a par total and a couple of wickets would have made it more difficult for us. Seifert was banging it around and took the pressure off. We know the quality of their attack and it's never certain over. They pulled it back and made the game a lot tighter," Kane Williamson said.

The skipper concluded by claiming his squad will have to improve their game to complete a 3-0 series win against the Pakistan cricket team in Napier.

Pakistan cricket team would be disappointed over the results: Tim Southee

Man of the Match Tim Southee dismissed four batsmen in his four-over spell, giving away only 21 runs. Southee said the opponents would not be satisfied with their performances.

"The ball was swinging a bit, nice to get the job done tonight. Could hold the shape, put in the right areas and ask questions. They're a quality side, would be disappointed over the results - but we know they will come hard at us," stated Southee.

The final T20I between the Pakistan cricket team and New Zealand will take place on Tuesday at McLean Park.