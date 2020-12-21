NZ v PAK prediction: Who will win the third T20I?

Having already won the series, New Zealand will be aiming to complete a clean-sweep when they take on Pakistan in the third T20I on Tuesday. The Kiwis' performance in the second T20I on Sunday was a show of ruthless T20I cricket as they cruised to an emphatic win by nine wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, looked sloppy and rusty in all departments. They simply could not cope with the all-round quality of New Zealand or the bounce of the Hamilton pitch.

The absence of captain Babar Azam has been heavily felt, as Pakistan's top-order batsmen simply haven't been able to stay on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Mohammad Hafeez hit an unbeaten 99 in the second T20I, but other than that, their scorecard made for grim reading in Hamilton. Their journey in the series will not get any easier on Tuesday in Napier.

New Zealand are yet to lose a game this summer, and they'll be looking to maintain that impressive record on Tuesday. With the series already sealed, they could look to make a few changes to the team and give the Test players a bit of rest.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Third T20I: Match prediction

New Zealand have already won the series and will be aiming to complete the whitewash.

Pakistan's bowlers showed a bit of fight in the first two games against New Zealand. However, they have been let down by chaotic batting and poor fielding. It is very difficult to win in New Zealand if you don't set a target of at least 180+ runs.

New Zealand are at a far more advanced stage in their preparations for the upcoming T20I World Cup than Pakistan at the moment. Tim Seifert looks to be in the form of his life, having hit two 50s in a row.

Glenn Philipps and Devon Conway have made a seamless transition into the side, taking a bit of pressure off of the shoulders of the senior players. Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn have made a similar impact with the ball, although the former is not in the squad for the third T20I.

It is very hard to look past New Zealand winning this one. Pakistan will put up a fight like they always do, but the Black Caps have simply been a class apart this summer with both bat and ball. They have a well-balanced team, and they just don't look like losing at the moment.