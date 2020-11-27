NZ v WI 2020, 1st T20I: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard laments bowling 'indiscipline' in 5-wicket loss to New Zealand

Despite posting a mammoth total of 180-7 in their innings of 16 overs in a rain-shortened game, West Indies were not able to defend, as New Zealand easily chased down the target with four balls to spare and five wickets in hand. Skipper Kieron Pollard was disappointed with his bowlers over the number of extras that were conceded, especially the no-balls.

Six no-balls were bowled by the West Indies bowlers out of which four were bowled in just one over by Keemo Paul. Pollard clearly stated that such indiscipline while bowling is certainly not acceptable, and that is what cost them the game. He also believes that the bowlers did not make great use of the pitch and did not bowl the right lengths.

"There was some fantastic cricket with the ball flying all around. It was a topsy turvy game, bit of indiscipline shown by us by the bowling side of things. In international cricket, 5-6 no balls that is not disciplined. There was something in the pitch when you hit the hard length and we didn't use that," Kieron Pollard said after the game.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard demands mental toughness from his men to come back stronger

Kieron Pollard has now demanded his players to show some mental toughness to make a strong comeback.

West Indies had got off to a brilliant start with the bat, adding 58 runs in just 3.1 overs. However, they lost 5 wickets for just 1 run and slumped to 59-5 in no time. Kieron Pollard pointed out that this was one of the main phases of play where they fell behind and they needed to work on it as soon as possible.

A fine knock of 75* from the West Indies skipper saw them post a daunting total, but the bowlers were just not good enough to defend it. He opined that the players need to show some mental toughness to make a strong comeback in the series.

"We got off to a very good start, 50-odd in three overs but losing 5 wickets after that set us back. We put a challenging total on the board and were in the game till the end. It is about mental toughness now and we have to come back stronger. We will go back and have a chat and see what happens in the next couple of days," Kieron Pollard said.

The second T20I between New Zealand and West Indies will be played at Mount Maunganui on November 29. While New Zealand will look to continue their winning momentum, West Indies will be hopeful of making a strong comeback in the series.