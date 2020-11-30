NZ v WI 2020, 3rd T20I: Match called off due to rain after 2.2 overs, New Zealand claim series 2-0

The third and final T20I of the series between New Zealand and West Indies at Mount Maunganui on Monday was called off due to heavy rain.

Only 2.2 overs were possible in the match after the hosts won the toss and inserted West Indies into bat. Lockie Ferguson dismissed Brandon King for 11 as the batsman's attempted lofted drive found the outside edge and flew down to third-man.

West Indies were 25 for 1 after 2.2 overs when no further play was possible. New Zealand thus claimed the three-match series 2-0 on the back of two dominant performances in the first two matches.

Speaking after the series, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said that he was very happy with the way the team performed in the series.

“It's pleasing to win this, we have another big series against Pakistan. We're looking forward to the World Cup, we'll be using different guys in different times and it's been very good to see young players stepping up for us,” he said.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard stated he was obviously disappointed that the results did not go their way.

“As a unit, didn't expect to be outplayed this badly. Onus was on us to compete and win the series. But hopefully the guys in the Test series can get something out of the Test series,” Pollard asserted.

Lockie Ferguson, who picked up 5 for 21 in the first T20I, was named the Player of the Series.

New Zealand prove too good for West Indies

Lockie Ferguson. Pic: ICC/Twitter

The first match at Auckland saw New Zealand chase down 176 (D/L Method) to beat West Indies by five wickets. After Pollard smashed an unbeaten 75 from 37 balls, the Kiwis scaled the target courtesy of Jimmy Neesham’s unbeaten 48 from 24 and debutant Devon Conway’s 29-ball 41. Earlier, Ferguson shone for New Zealand with a five-for.

In the second T20I at Mount Maunganui, Glenn Phillips’ blistering century and Conway’s unbeaten 65 lifted New Zealand to a massive 238 for 3 batting first. Phillips registered the quickest hundred by an Kiwi in T20Is, off 46 balls.

New Zealand clinched the match by 72 runs as West Indies only managed 166 for 9 in response. With the victory, the Kiwis also claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.