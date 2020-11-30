NZ vs WI 2020: Glenn Phillips eyes test spot after record breaking T20I century

After starring in New Zealand's T20I series against the West Indies, Glenn Phillips wants to represent his country in Test cricket once again.

The highly rated wicket-keeper batsman made headlines on Sunday by scoring the fastest ever ton by a New Zealand batsman in T20I cricket. Hereached the triple figure mark in just 46 balls.

Now the 23-year-old has set his sights on breaking into New Zealand's Test team.

"I absolutely love red ball cricket. It's a different format, different challenge, and getting any chance to play for New Zealand is always a privilege," he said.

"For me its changing my gameplan to do whatever I have to (for the tour games), and do whatever I have to do to win the game for us."

"We've obviously got a very strong Test line-up. The batting group is extremely strong, and they've been around for a while. If i get my opportunity, I'll take it. But I'll just do what I can to control what I can control."

Phillips averages 38.86 at the first-class level, has five hundreds and 13 fifties to his name in 32 games. He will have a chance to display his test credentials against two quality bowling attacks over the next couple of weeks, after being named in the New Zealand A squad to face West Indies and Pakistan in warm-up games.

Glenn Phillips has played just one solitary Test for New Zealand, which came against Australia in January this year. He was rushed into the team due to an injury crisis in the squad.

He impressed during the test match, making a hard-fought 52 off 115 balls, with his team under massive pressure from Australia's world class bowling attack.

His batting style and composure helped earn him comparisons with Australia's Steve Smith.

Still only 23, Glenn Phillips certainly has a bright future ahead of him. And if he keeps playing like he has in the T20I series against the West Indies, it will only be a matter of time before an opportunity in the longest form of the game comes knocking.