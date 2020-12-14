Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop has heaped praise on young wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva, labelling him as the find of the tour for the West Indies.

Joshua Da Silva made his debut in the second Test of the series against New Zealand after their regular wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich was ruled out with an injury. He made a well-compiled half-century in the second innings after the West Indies had lost some early wickets while following on.

Ian Bishop is impressed by both his glovework and his batting technique. He pointed out that Joshua Da Silva’s footwork is solid behind the stumps as well as while batting. He tweeted:

“One of the highlights and finds of this tough tour has been Joshua Da Silva. His keeping looks solid with good footwork which extends into his batting. He has showed courage and a pleasing orthodox technique. Good half century on debut.”

One of the highlights and finds of this tough tour has been Joshua Da Silva. His keeping looks solid with good footwork which extends into his batting. He has showed courage and a pleasing orthodox technique. Good half century on debut👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) December 13, 2020

The youngster from Trinidad & Tobago had played 18 first-class matches before making his debut for the West Indies. He has an aggregate of 932 first-class runs at an average of 32.13, which includes six half-centuries and a century.

Also Read: KL Rahul will be the perfect no.6 for India, reckons Brad Hogg

Joshua Da Silva is a silver lining in an otherwise tough tour for the West Indies

Advertisement

The West Indies cricket team has just completed their tour of New Zealand without a single victory in their kitty. Joshua Da Silva is one of the few positives coming out of the tour for the visitors.

They initially lost the three-match T20I series 2-0 after the third match was washed out. Things did not get any better as the tour entered the longer version.

New Zealand handed them a defeat of an innings and 134 runs in the first Test at Hamilton. The second Test at Wellington concluded early on Monday with another victory for New Zealand, this time the margin reading an innings and 12 runs.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha? Hanuma Vihari keeps the debate alive