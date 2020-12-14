NZ v WI 2020: ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 14 December

After a dominant performance against West Indies at home, New Zealand have strengthened their candidature for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship grand finale.

The Kiwis entered the series against Jason Holder's men as firm favorites and lived up to the expectations by registering two convincing victories.

In the ICC World Test Championship match at Basin Reserve, Henry Nicholls' 174 took the home side to 460 in the first innings. Number ten batsman Neil Wagner frustrated the opposition bowlers with a half-century, while Will Young and Daryl Mitchell got off to good starts.

Kyle Jamieson was named Gillette Player of the Test Series against @windiescricket. Jamieson took 11 wickets at an average of 13.09 during the series. @sumostevenson loving his work on @sparknzsport #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/Iw2kiyuDaJ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 14, 2020

Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets each for the visitors. Unfortunately, skipper Jason Holder ended the series with no success in the two games.

Trailing by 460 runs, West Indies got off to a disastrous start. Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee scalped five wickets each as West Indies lost all their wickets for 131 runs.

Jermaine Blackwood emerged as the most impressive batsman from his team once again, with a 92-ball 69 in the middle-order.

🏅 Personal highest scores for Henry Nicholls and Neil Wagner

☝️ Five-fors for Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson

👏 A maiden Test fifty for Joshua Da Silva

🏆 Back-to-back innings wins to take the series



Read the report from the second #NZvWI Test 👇 — ICC (@ICC) December 14, 2020

New Zealand enforced a follow-on and wrapped up the game by an innings and 12 runs. Jason Holder, Joshua de Silva, and John Campbell tried their best to avoid an innings loss. However, their half-centuries could not give the Caribbean team a lead in this ICC World Test Championship match.

The quartet of Jamieson, Southee, Wagner, and Trent Boult fired in unison to help New Zealand gain 60 points in the ICC World Test Championship. Here's a look at the updated points table after this series.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

New Zealand have 62.5% points in the ICC World Test Championship now

Australia and India retained the top two spots, but New Zealand has attained the third position with 62.5% points in nine matches. The Black Caps have two more series left in this tournament, just like England, India, and Australia.

Meanwhile, West Indies' campaign has ended as they have no chance of making it to the Top 2. The Caribbean team will play for pride in their remaining series.