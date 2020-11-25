Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that all players who were in isolation have cleared the third and final test for COVID-19. The players in the West Indies T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand will now leave the isolation facility in Christchurch and travel to Auckland. The first T20I is scheduled on Friday, the 27th of November.

The first group of players had cleared the tests earlier and are currently in team's the bio-secure bubble. The West Indies players who arrived in New Zealand after participating in the IPL 2020 are the ones who cleared the tests today.

The group includes the West Indies T20I captain Kieron Pollard and Test match captain Jason Holder.

“All members of the West Indies team in isolation tested negative for COVID-19 on their final tests at their managed isolation facility. They will now leave the facility in Christchurch and travel to Auckland as they continue preparations for the first T20 International on Friday,” CWI said in a statement.

The set of players who arrived from the UAE after participating in the IPL were allowed to train in separate groups during their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder will travel to Queenstown for the practice match

Test captain Jason Holder is also part of the group who have cleared the tests today. While the T20 squad members of the group will travel to Auckland, Jason Holder will travel to Queenstown for a warm-up match.

“Test captain Jason Holder was also in the quarantine in Christchurch and he will now travel to Queenstown to play in the four-day warm-up match against New Zealand “A” at John Davies Oval.”

The T20I series will commence from November 27 at Auckland. The two Test matches will be played at Hamilton and Wellington from 3rd December and 11th December respectively.

