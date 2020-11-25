International cricket finally returns to New Zealand after a long pandemic-induced break. West Indies arrived in the country earlier in the month for a tour that includes three T20Is and two Tests.

The first T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on 27th November. This will be followed by two more T20Is at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

T20Is between these two teams have always produced some exciting cricket. When we look at the numbers, Ross Taylor and Andre Fletcher lead the charts for the batsmen, while Tim Southee is in a league of his own among the bowlers.

New Zealand v West Indies: Most runs, most wickets and other numbers

As we gear up for the T20I series, we take a look at some numbers from the previous meetings between these two teams that will help you understand what to expect from the series.

The data given is for players in the current New Zealand and West Indies T20I squads & T20I matches between these two sides, unless otherwise specified.

BATSMEN

Ross Taylor tops the batting charts

Most Runs

Ross Taylor leads the run-getters list in T20Is between these two sides. The Kiwi has aggregated 254 runs from 8 innings at a strike rate of 121.53.

Andre Fletcher, who has returned to the West Indian ranks, is a close second with 250 runs from just 6 innings. He strikes at 121.35 every 100 balls.

Highest Score

There have been three knocks of 63 runs among players in these squads when they have met each other. The most brutal knock among them was the 29-ball 63 by current West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard at Lauderhill in 2012.

Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill both played 63-run knocks when West Indies toured New Zealand in 2018.

Highest Strike Rate

Among the players in the two squads who have scored at least 50 runs in West Indies-New Zealand T20I matches, Kieron Pollard has the highest strike rate at 154.20. He has scored 165 runs in 6 innings.

Glenn Phillips has an impressive strike rate of 148.97 from the three matches he has played. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 73 runs in total including a half-century.

Most Sixes

With 13 maximums in six innings, Andre Fletcher has hit the most number of sixes against New Zealand among the current crop of West Indies players. And with 10 sixes from 9 innings, Ross Taylor leads the rank among New Zealand players.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is not far behind with 9 sixes from just six innings.

Most fifty-plus scores

Andre Fletcher is the only player in the current West Indies squad with two fifty-plus scores against New Zealand. And in the home side, Ross Taylor is the only player with two half-centuries against the visitors.

BOWLERS

Tim Southee leads the bowling charts

Most Wickets

When it comes to most wickets in New Zealand-West Indies T20Is, no one comes close to Tim Southee in the current squads. He has picked up 15 wickets from 11 matches. The next best is Ish Sodhi, who has five wickets.

Sheldon Cottrell and Kieron Pollard have picked up four wickets each for the West Indies.

Best Bowling Figures

Tim Southee has three three-wicket hauls against the West Indies in T20Is. And he has picked up three wickets giving away exactly 21 runs twice, which is the best bowling figures among the current group of players.

Sheldon Cottrell has a spell of 3 for 28 against New Zealand at Roseau in 2014, which is the best among this group of West Indian bowlers.

Best Economy Rate

Among the bowlers who have bowled at least 10 overs in T20Is between these two teams, Jimmy Neesham has the best economy rate at 6.66.

Kieron Pollard comes second among players in the current squads with an economy rate of 7.69.