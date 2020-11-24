The West Indies cricket team are currently on a tour of New Zealand. Their schedule consists of three T20Is and two Test matches, in addition to a couple of practice games.

The T20I series starts on 27th November and will be played at Auckland and Mount Maunganui. The Test matches will be played at Hamilton and Wellington on 3rd and 11th of December, respectively.

The West Indian teams of the recent past have not been able to do well in New Zealand and this is an opportunity for them to change that record.

As we gear up for the series, let us have a look at the history between these teams and the recent performances in T20Is and Test matches.

Check out the full schedule and streaming details of West Indies' tour to New Zealand

Just 4 days away from the start of #NZvWI with the 1st T20I.



Match schedule⬇️https://t.co/pnzEvvpA5h pic.twitter.com/Wc328oZYfZ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 23, 2020

History and recent results in matches between New Zealand & West Indies

T20Is

New Zealand and West Indies have produced some nail biting finishes in T20I cricket

There is almost always drama when West Indies meet New Zealand in a T20 international. The first two T20Is between the sides ended in a tie.

Advertisement

The first match in 2006 was decided by the first-ever bowl out in international cricket. New Zealand ended up winning that 3-0. And the second match in 2008 was decided by the first-ever Super Over in international cricket. The fortunes changed that time around and the West Indies ended up on the winning side.

Both these games were played in Auckland and the victory in 2008 remains the only T20I victory for West Indies in New Zealand.

The teams were involved in yet another tied game, this time during the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. West Indies once again emerged victorious in that encounter.

However, the overall record of the West Indies is not good against the New Zealand side. They have played each other 13 times and the record is 7-5 in favour of New Zealand. One match was abandoned.

And when it comes to New Zealand, the performance has been even worse for the visiting side, with the record being 6-1 in favor of the home side.

Check out the New Zealand squad for the series against West Indies

ICYMI | Catch up on the day two action in Queenstown as @windiescricket fought back against New Zealand A. The final day gets underway in half an hour #NZAvWI https://t.co/wNAe08L0sF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Test Matches

West Indies haven't won a Test match in New Zealand in the last 25 years [AFP]

West Indies and New Zealand have met one another 47 times in Test match cricket. New Zealand have a slight edge over their opponents with 15 wins against 13 in Tests. 19 matches have ended in a draw.

When it comes to matches in New Zealand, the home side have won 12 matches while the visitors have recorded 7 victories.

However, we will have to go all the way back to the Wellington Test of 1995, for the last West Indies victory in a Test match in New Zealand, a match which the visitors won by an innings and 322 runs.

Both the teams have met each other five times in New Zealand in the last 10 years. While New Zealand have won four matches, one match ended in a draw.

West Indies hold a slight edge while playing at home against New Zealand, though. They have won three out of the five Test matches played in the West Indies in the last 10 years.