The West Indies players are currently in New Zealand for a tour which includes three T20Is and two Test matches.

The T20I series is going to start in a couple of days, while the Test series will commence on December 3 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

In the lead up to the much-awaited clash in the longer format of the game, let’s have a look at some interesting numbers which involve players from the New Zealand and West Indies squads.

The data given is for players in the current New Zealand and West Indies Test squads & matches between these two sides, unless otherwise specified.

New Zealand v West Indies: Most runs, most wickets and other numbers

BATSMEN

Ross Taylor

Most Runs

Ross Taylor has the most runs against the West Indies in the New Zealand squad. He has scored 1089 runs from 12 matches at an average of 68.06.

Skipper Kane Williamson is next with 719 runs from nine matches and averages 47.93 against the West Indies.

In the visitor’s camp, Kraigg Brathwaite is the leading run-scorer against New Zealand with 470 runs from five matches at 52.22 runs an innings. Darren Bravo is close behind with 447 runs from as many matches.

Highest Scores

Darren Bravo has the highest recorded score between the two sides, having made 218 in a Test match at Dunedin during the tour of 2013/14.

Ross Taylor scored 217* in the same Test match. These are the only double-centuries made in New Zealand-West Indies encounters by players in the current squads.

Most Hundreds

With four centuries to his name, Ross Taylor has the most hundreds in New Zealand-West Indies encounters. Darren Bravo and Kane Williamson have two centuries each to their name.

Highest Partnerships

The 182-run fourth-wicket partnership between Kraigg Brathwaite and Darren Bravo at Port of Spain in 2014 is the highest partnership involving players form either of the squads.

BJ Watling and Jimmy Neesham combined to score 201 runs for the sixth wicket at Kingston, Jamaica during the same tour. However, Neesham is not part of the current New Zealand Test squad.

BOWLERS

Trent Boult and Tim Southee

Most Wickets

Unsurprisingly, Trent Boult and Tim Southee lead the list of bowlers with most wickets in the current squads in matches between these two sides. Boult has 43 wickets from nine matches, while Southee has 36 wickets from eight games.

Kemar Roach has the most wickets from the visitor’s camp. He has 33 scalps to his name from seven Test matches.

Best bowling figures

Neil Wagner finished with the figures of 7-39 in the Wellington Test of 2017. These are the best bowling figures in matches between these teams among players for the upcoming series.

Trent Boult has a six-wicket haul which he achieved during the Wellington Test of 2013. He picked up four more wickets in the next innings to complete a ten-wicket haul for the match.

These are the best match-figures for a bowler among these group of players against each other.

Most wickets in a series

Trent Boult and Tim Southee gave nightmares to the West Indian batsmen during their visit in 2013/14. They picked up 20 and 18 wickets respectively in the three-Test series. These are the most wickets taken in a series by a bowler.

