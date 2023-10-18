NZ vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match

New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in match number 16 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18. The game will be a day-night encounter and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The Kiwis have been brilliant so far in the World Cup, winning all their three matches by comprehensive margins. Afghanistan began with two losses but stunned England by 69 runs in their previous match.

In their last match, New Zealand hammered Bangladesh by eight wickets in Chennai. Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult combined to restrict Bangladesh to 245/9. Skipper Kane Williamson (78 off 107) and Daryl Mitchell (89* off 67) then starred in a clinical chase. Unfortunately, Williamson suffered a thumb fracture during the game and will be out of action again.

Afghanistan came up with an impressive effort with bat and ball to upset England in Delhi. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80 off 57) and Ikram Alikhil (58 off 66) scored contrasting half-centuries. With the ball, the spin trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi combined to bowl Afghanistan to one of their most famous wins.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

The two sides have met only two times in one-dayers, with the Kiwis winning both matches. Their first meeting was in Napier during the 2015 World Cup, and their second was in Taunton in 2019, again in the World Cup.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 2

Matches won by New Zealand: 2

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

As mentioned earlier, both of the New Zealand-Afghanistan clashes have been held during the World Cup. The Kiwis beat Afghanistan by six wickets in Napier and by seven wickets in Taunton.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Afghanistan ODI matches

Daniel Vettori claimed 4/18 as the Kiwis got the better of Afghanistan during the 2015 World Cup Pool A match. James Neesham (5/31) was the star of the show when New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in a league clash during the 2019 World Cup.

Here's a short summary of the two ODI matches played between New Zealand and Afghanistan:

NZ (173/3) beat AFG (172) by 7 wickets, Jun 08, 2019

NZ (188/4) beat AFG (186) by 6 runs, Mar 08, 2015