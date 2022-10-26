NZ vs AFG weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Melbourne for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

New Zealand will lock horns with Afghanistan in their second Super 12 game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday, October 26. On that note, let's take a look at the weather prediction in Melbourne for the NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup match.

Last year's finalists New Zealand got off to an excellent start to their T20 World Cup campaign, thrashing defending champions Australia by 89 runs.

Batting first, the Kiwis rode on excellent knocks from Finn Allen (42 off 16) and Devon Conway (92* off 58) to post 200 runs in their 20 overs. The bowlers backed up well to bowl out a star-studded Australian batting line-up for 100. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner starred with the ball, returning with three wickets apiece.

Kane Williamson and Co. will be brimming with confidence and will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, went down against England in their first Super 12 fixture. Batting first, they could only manage 112 runs. Usman Ghani (30) and Ibrahim Zadran (32) batted out of their skin to take the total past the 100-run mark as others struggled against a quality English bowling attack.

The bowlers, however, did an exceptional job to take the game deep. They reduced England to 81/4 and made the batters grind hard to get past the target. Afghanistan, known to be a giant killer, will look to bounce back strong and register their first win of the T20 World Cup.

NZ vs AFG - Weather Forecast

Rain is likely to play a spoilsport when New Zealand take on Afghanistan in Melbourne on Wednesday. Other games in this part of Australia have witnessed rain interruptions and will be no different today.

There is a 34 percent chance of rain at the start of the match and it will only increase as the game progresses. Expect a few rain delays during the game.

The temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius, while there will be a cloud cover of 91 percent. The humidity is expected to be around 80 percent.

