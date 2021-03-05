New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct during the third T20I against Australia on Wednesday.

Tim Southee was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel. The Article relates to "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match".

As per ICC rules, one demerit point has been added to Tim Southee’s disciplinary record.

The incident in question occurred during the first over of the match on Wednesday in Wellington. The New Zealand fast bowler was seen shouting at the umpire after an LBW review against Australian captain Aaron Finch was given not out on the basis of umpire’s call.

Tim Southee admitted to the offence, so there was no need for a formal enquiry. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Australia won the third T20I by 64 runs. Finch and Glenn Maxwell slammed fifties while Ashton Agar claimed six wickets.

Our boys in New Zealand are enjoying their time in Wellington!



A big 50-run win means the #NZvAUS series is level at 2-2 with one game to play on Sunday. Bring it home Aussies! pic.twitter.com/q1PMqm7tga — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 5, 2021

Australia hammer New Zealand in 4th T20 to square series

After dominating the third T20I, Australia bossed New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Friday as well. The visitor won the match in Wellington by 50 runs to square the five-match series 2-2.

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch starred for Australia with an unbeaten 79 from 55 balls, as they posted 156 for 6 batting first.

During the course of his innings, Finch became the first Australian batsman to smash 100 sixes in T20Is. He also went past David Warner to become the leading run-getter in T20Is for Australia.

In 70 matches, Finch has 2,310 runs to his name, with two centuries and 14 fifties. Warner, on the other hand, has scored 2,265 runs from 81 games, with one hundred and 18 half-centuries.

Release the Neesh! The visitors take a couple of cheap wickets at @skystadium bringing Firebirds team-mates Neesham & Conway together 🏏



Watch the chase LIVE in NZ on @sparknzsport 📲#NZvAUS #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/SRU05AU2hQ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 5, 2021

In response to Australia’s 156, New Zealand were rolled over for 106 as their batting crumbled. Kane Richardson claimed three scalps while Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets each.