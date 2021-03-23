Tamim Iqbal becomes first Bangladesh batsman to score 50 half-centuries in ODIs

Tamim Iqbal became the first Bangladesh batsman to register 50 half-centuries in ODIs. The southpaw achieved the feat during the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Christchurch on Tuesday.

New Zealand won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. Opening the innings for the visitors, Tamim Iqbal looked in fine touch from the start. He got off the mark by flicking Trent Boult through square leg for four in the first over.

The Bangladesh ODI skipper reached his 50th fifty in the 50-over format by punching Mitchell Santner towards long-on for a single in the 25th over. He celebrated the feat by smashing two fours off Santner in the same over.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is second on the list of Bangladesh batsmen with the most ODI fifties. He has scored 48 half-centuries in 209 ODIs.

TAMIM IQBAL is the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 50 fifties in ODIs.



Most ODI Fifties for Bangladesh-



50- Tamim Iqbal

48- Shakib Al Hasan

39- Mushfiqur Rahim

22- Mahmudullah

20- Mohammad Ashraful#NZvBAN — Imran Hasan (@Imranhasan02) March 23, 2021

Tamim Iqbal had a close shave on 34 when Kyle Jaimeson took a stunning catch off his own bowling. But the left-hander was ruled not out by the third umpire.

The experienced batsman drove one uppishly down the ground, with Jamieson intercepting the ball and catching it towards his left before falling to the ground.

Although the on-field soft-signal was out, the third umpire ruled that Jamieson was not in control of the ball.

Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun lift Bangladesh to 271 for 6

It's the golden a̶r̶m̶ boot!@JimmyNeesh with some tidy footwork to run out Tamim Iqbal for a well made 78.



Tune in live, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/pVx480PPpz — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 23, 2021

Putting the catch controversy behind him, Tamim Iqbal settled in nicely and went on to score 78 off 108 balls. He hit 11 fours in his 108-ball stay before being run out by James Neesham through some smart footwork.

After being sent into bat, Bangladesh lost Liton Das for a duck. Tamim Iqbal then found support from Soumya Sarkar (32 off 46) and Mushfiqur Rahim (34 off 59) as the visitors began to rebuild.

When Tamim Iqbal was dismissed, Bangladesh were 133 for 3 in the 31st over. Mohammad Mithun played a brilliant attacking knock of 73* off 57 balls to lift the Asian team to 271 for 6.

Mithun smashed six fours and two sixes during his innings, scoring at a strike rate of 128.

For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets while Trent Boult, Jamieson and Matt Henry claimed one each.