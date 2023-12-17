NZ vs BAN 2023: University Oval, Dunedin pitch history and ODI records

The first ODI of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh series will take place on Saturday at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game begins at 3:30 am IST (11:00 am local time).

New Zealand and Bangladesh recently locked horns in a two-match Test series in Bangladesh. The two sides will now battle in a three-game ODI series in New Zealand. The Blackcaps will be keen to record a series win on home soil.

University Oval has been a high-scoring venue. The average first-innings score on this ground is 249. Here's a look at the pitch history of this venue before the first ODI begins.

University Oval, Dunedin ODI records and stats

Dunedin has hosted 11 ODIs. Nine of them involved New Zealand, and the home team emerged victorious in all of them. The other two games featured neutral sides.

Teams batting second have won six of the 11 ODIs in Dunedin. In 2019, Tim Southee bagged a six-wicket haul against Bangladesh at this venue, but he's not a part of the Blackcaps squad for this series.

Here's a list of some other vital numbers fans should know before the ODI starts:

Matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 360/5 - New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2015

Lowest team total: 74 - Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 339/5 - New Zealand vs. England, 2018

Highest individual score: 181* - Ross Taylor (NZ) vs. England, 2018

Best bowling figures: 6/65 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs. Bangladesh, 2019

Average first innings score: 249

University Oval, Dunedin pitch report

The pitch report for the first ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be showed live a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket has been good for batting, but the conditions also help the fast bowlers initially.

Bangladesh took on New Zealand in the last two ODIs at this venue, so the visitors would have a decent idea about the conditions in Dunedin.

University Oval, Dunedin last ODI match

New Zealand cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the last ODI hosted at this venue on March 20, 2021.

Trent Boult's magnificent 4-27 helped the Blackaps bowl the visitors out for just 131. Chasing 132, New Zealand reached 132-2 in 21.2 overs, riding on a 49-run knock from Henry Nicholls.

Seven sixes were hit in that ODI. Twelve wickets fell across two innings, with pacers accounting for nine of them. Here's a short summary of the game:

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 131 (Mahmudullah 27, Trent Boult 4/27) lost to New Zealand 132/2 (Henry Nicholls 49*, Taskin Ahmed 1/23) by 8 wickets.