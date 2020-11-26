NZ vs PAK 2020: Ramiz Raja feels Pakistan's preparations will be affected after 6 members test positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan cricketer and renowned commentator, Ramiz Raja, has stated that six players testing positive for COVID-19 will negatively impact Pakistan's preparations for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Expressing his thoughts through his Twitter handle, Ramiz Raja wished all the affected players a speedy recovery. The 58-year old also raised question marks about the COVID-19 testing facilities back in Pakistan.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to the 6 Pakistan team members who have tested positive. However, it begs the question, why did the local testing fail to lag them even after being regularly tested? Clearly, the development has thrown the team's preparations into turmoil," tweeted Ramiz Raja.

It is important to note that the whole squad went through a rigorous testing process in Pakistan. Everyone in the squad received negative results on all four occasions before flying off to New Zealand for the tour.

Pakistan players found breaching COVID-19 protocols in CCTV footage

The six members of Pakistan's touring contingent who tested positive for COVID-19 have been relocated to a different floor of the isolation facility in Christchurch. It is understood that Pakistan team will not be able to train until the 14-day quarantine period is completed.

New Zealand Cricket also revealed in a press release that some members of Pakistan's squad had breached COVID-19 protocols, and their actions were caught on CCTV cameras. A 'final warning' has been issued to the touring party as per an official statement from New Zealand's Ministry of Health.

“Several team members have been seen on CCTV at the facility breaching managed isolation rules despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behavior. The team as a whole has been issued with a final warning," the statement read.

The tour between the two sides will comprise of three T20Is and two Tests. The series is scheduled to begin with the opening T20I on December 18th at Eden Park in Auckland.