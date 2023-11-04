Cricket

NZ vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Nov 04, 2023 03:30 IST
New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand will meet Pakistan in a crucial World Cup clash on Saturday, November 4. (Pic: Getty Images)

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in match 35 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 4. This will be the day game of the double-header and will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

After a brilliant start, Kiwis’ World Cup campaign has nosedived with three consecutive losses. To put things into perspective, though, New Zealand met Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in three of their first four matches. That was after they hammered a hapless England by nine wickets in the tournament opener. Having lost three games in a row, the Kiwis must beat Pakistan; else their chances of finishing in the top four will take a further beating.

For Pakistan, it’s about winning the next two matches by big margins and then hoping that the other results go their way. After four consecutive losses, a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh gave them some respite, but their path to semis remains extremely tricky.

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other 115 times in ODIs, with the latter enjoying a slender 60-51 lead in the head-to-head battle. There has been one tied encounter between the Kiwis and Pakistan, while three matches produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 115

Matches won by New Zealand: 51

Matches won by Pakistan: 60

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 3

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Pakistan have been dominant over the Kiwis in ODI World Cup clashes. The two sides have met nine times in the ICC event, with Pakistan winning seven and New Zealand only two. Babar Azam and co. defeated the Kiwis in six wickets in Birmingham during the 2019 World Cup.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI matches

The two nations last clashed in the one-day format during a five-match series in Pakistan in April-May 2023. The hosts clinched the series 4-1.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between New Zealand vs Pakistan:

  • NZ (299) beat PAK (252) by 47 runs, May 07, 2023
  • PAK (334/6) beat NZ (232) by 102 runs, May 05, 2023
  • PAK (287/6) beat NZ (261) by 26 runs, May 03, 2023
  • PAK (337/3) beat NZ (336/5) by 7 wickets, Apr 29, 2023
  • PAK (291/5) beat NZ (288/7) by 5 wickets, Apr 27, 2023

