NZ vs PAK weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Sydney for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9. The first knockout game might witness a few rain delays as the Sydney weather forecast suggests 13 percent precipitation during the start of the PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup game.

New Zealand reached the semi-finals after topping Group 1. Their only defeat in the Super 12 stage came at the hands of England at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Kiwis started their campaign by thrashing the hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs. They also defeated Sri Lanka and Ireland, while their match against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain.

Kane Williamson and Co. have performed consistently throughout the competition and will hope to continue the momentum. While their bowling unit has done well, the batters will have to be at their best against a star-studded Pakistan pace attack.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have sneaked into the semi-finals from the verge of getting eliminated. They lost their first two Super 12 matches against India and Zimbabwe, but three consecutive wins and South Africa's loss at the hands of the Netherlands ensured the Men in Green a place in the semi-finals.

Babar Azam and Co. will play out of their skins and capitalize on the opportunity that has come from nowhere. The spotlight will be on their pace unit, comprising Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan have struggled at the top order, but there is no more room for error for the duo and the team.

All in all, an enticing clash awaits in Sydney on Wednesday.

NZ vs PAK Weather update in Sydney - Rain predicted at the start of the game

Several matches have been marred by rain in the ongoing showpiece T20 event. The NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup is likely to see a delayed start as the Sydney weather forecast suggests a 13 percent chance of rain.

However, fans can rejoice as it is likely to be a passing shower and things will get clearer from here on. There is no rain in the forecast from here on.

The temperature is likely to be between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius with a cloud cover of around 10 percent. The humidity will be around 66 percent, making it pleasant for the players out in the middle.

