NZ vs SL 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series in India

New Zealand are all set to take on Sri Lanka in two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is at home. The series will begin with the first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, March 9.

While the hosts are out of contention for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Sri Lanka are still in with a slim chance. The Lankans will need to win both Tests. However, if India beat Australia in the Ahmedabad Test, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be through to the final.

Senior Kiwi batter Kane Williamson is expected to be available for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch. The former skipper is mourning the death of his grandmother.

Speaking ahead of the Test series, current captain Tim Southee stated that Williamson is set to feature in the match starting on Thursday. Pacer Jacob Duffy and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi have been left out of the New Zealand squad for the Test matches.

Sri Lanka's opening batter Nishan Madushka and pacer Milan Rathnayake have been handed maiden Test call-ups, while Chamika Karunaratne also makes a return to the Test squad. Ahead of the series, Sri Lanka played a two-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2023 telecast channel list in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the New Zealand-Sri Lanka series on Amazon Prime Video. You will need to subscribe to the OTT platform, after which you can follow the series on both the app and the website.

In New Zealand, Spark Sport will broadcast the matches between the Kiwis and the Sri Lankans.

NZ vs SL 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Below is the complete schedule for Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand, which will feature two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20I matches.

March 9-13: First Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (3:30 AM)

March 17-21: Second Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington (3:30 AM)

March 25: First ODI, Eden Park, Auckland (6:30 AM)

March 28: Second ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (6:30 AM)

March 31: Third ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton (6:30 AM)

April 2: First T20I, Eden Park, Auckland (5:30 AM)

April 5: Second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin (5:30 AM)

April 8: Third T20I, John Davies Oval, Queenstown (5:30 AM)

