NZ vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in match number 41 of the 2023 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

The Kiwis are fourth in the points table and will look to stay in contention for a semis berth with a win on Thursday. Sri Lanka have been eliminated, but they will try and push for qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Kiwis began the World Cup in incredible fashion, winning their first four matches. However, that seems a long time ago now as New Zealand have now lost four games in a row.

They were slightly unlucky against Pakistan as a rain-shortened game saw them go down by 21 runs [DLS method] despite putting up 401 on the board. A win against Sri Lanka, though, will put them in a strong position to finish in the top four owing to their net run rate.

Sri Lanka were knocked out following their three-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Delhi. In a game marred by Angelo Mathews’ timed-out controversy, the Lankans posted only 279 on the board despite Charith Asalanka’s 108. Bangladesh chased down the target in 41.1 overs as Lankan bowlers could not make much of an impact.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have met 101 times in the one-day format, with the Kiwis having a 51-41 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the teams has been tied, while eight games produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 101

Matches won by New Zealand: 51

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 41

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 8

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have met 11 times in the ODI World Cup, with the Kiwis winning five matches and the island nation six. New Zealand hammered the Lankans by 10 wickets when they clashed in Cardiff in the 2019 edition.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

The two sides met in a three-match ODI series in March 2023 in New Zealand. The hosts won two matches, while one game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka:

NZ (159/4) beat SL (157) by 6 wickets, Mar 31, 2023

NZ (274) beat SL (76) by 198 runs, Mar 25, 2023

NZ (137/0) beat SL (136) by 10 wickets, Jun 01, 2019

NZ (364/4) beat SL (249) by 115 runs, Jan 08, 2019

NZ (319/7) beat SL (298) by 21 runs, Jan 05, 2019