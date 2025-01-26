"O Bedardeya"- Dropped Indian player shares video while listening to sad song during a car ride

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was surprisingly dropped from the ODI squad for the upcoming series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. The fast bowler is on a break from cricket and he recently put up a video on social media in which he was listening to his 'all-time favorite' sad song 'O Bedardeya' from the Bollywood movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.'

Mohammed Siraj is utilizing his time off the field and visited the film city in Mumbai on January 25. On his way, he listened to the song from the romantic-comedy, released in 2023.

Sharing a clip from within his car, Siraj wrote on his Instagram story:

"All time favorite (with a red heart emoji)."

Siraj is enjoying his time off the field right now. On January 23, the star fast bowler was spotted at the 23rd birthday bash of Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai. Fellow cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad were also present at the grand event.

Can Mohammed Siraj make a comeback to the Indian ODI side soon?

It is pertinent to note that Mohammed Siraj was the World No. 1 fast bowler in ICC ODI Rankings in 2023. Two years later, he is no longer in the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Considering that Siraj has a lot of cricket left in him, the 30-year-old can make a comeback to the ODI squad if he impresses in domestic cricket. As far as ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is concerned, the Indian selectors have picked Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh as the three fast bowlers.

While Shami and Bumrah played with Siraj in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, Arshdeep Singh has earned a place in the squad, thanks to his impressive performance for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

India are leading the ongoing five-match T20I series against England by 2-0.

