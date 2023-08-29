“O bhai tu confused hai” – Aakash Chopra roasted as he engages in hilarious banter with fan regarding India's batting in Asia Cup

A fan roasted former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on X (previously known as Twitter) regarding India's batting in the Asia Cup on Tuesday, August 29. That came as the cricketer-turned-commentator shared a ‘confusing’ post on the micro-blogging site regarding India’s batting positions against Pakistan.

Chopra’s reaction came after India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first two ODIs in the 50-over intercontinental tournament.

Chopra wrote on X?

“KLR unavailable for the first two games. Opens up a host of discussion points…does Ishan open? If yes, where will Shubman bat? Or Rohit-Gill-Ishan bat 1-2-3 and then Kohli bats at 4? Or Rohit-Gill open…Kohli at 3 and Ishan at 5? Or Gill gets benched and Tilak/SKY bat at 5? #AsiaCup.”

A user replied:

“O bhai tu confused hai, Maan Gaye. Lekin to humko confuse kyon kar Raha hai aise tweet dalkar?”

Chopra responded:

“Ha ha. But captain Rohit honge…that much we know.”

Chopra's reaction comes after Hardik Pandya led Team India in the last ODIs against West Indies. India captain Rohit Sharma was rested for those games.

“We will reassess him on fourth (September 4)” – Rahul Dravid on KL Rahul's fitness update in Asia Cup

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that KL Rahul will miss the upcoming two ODIs against Pakistan and Nepal as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup. He told Star Sports:

“He (KL Rahul) had a good week with us, he is progressing really well on the route that we want to take, but he will be unavailable for the first part of the Kandy leg of the trip."

Dravid added:

"The NCA will be looking after him while we are travelling. We will reassess him on fourth (September 4) and we will take it from there. The signs are good and he is progressing really well.”

With Rahul doubtful for the No. 5 slot, Team India have multiple choice for the aforementioned position in Asia Cup. They have Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav to fit the role. While Kishan and Yadav have failed to deliver in the middle order, Varma is yet to make his India debut in the ODIs.

Kishan, though, recently scored three consecutive half-centuries against West Indies, which makes him a favorite candidate for the playing XI.

Team India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Pallekale in Sri Lanka on September 2.