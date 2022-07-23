"October 2022" - Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika to welcome second child

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Rahane will soon welcome their second child. The couple announced the arrival of their second baby with a family picture on Instagram.

Radhika posted a photo with her daughter Aarya and husband Ajinkya on Instagram. Informing their followers about the month that they will welcome their second child, Radhika wrote:

"October 2022."

Ajinkya shared the post on his profile as well. The photo has received more than 80,000 likes so far, and fans have congratulated the couple in the comments. In October of 2019, Ajinkya and Radhika welcomed their daughter Aarya.

Mohammad Kaif recently narrated how Ajinkya Rahane always put the team ahead of himself

Ajinkya Rahane is known to be a team man (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Ahead of IPL 2020, Rahane joined the Delhi Capitals but he did not get enough chances to play. Even in IPL 2021, he warmed the benches for a majority of the matches.

Despite being one of the most experienced players in the squad, Rahane understood the team's situation and waited for his turn.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, former Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif described how Rahane waited for his turn and said:

“One thing I really admire about Rahane is that he didn’t want to spoil the team environment even though, personally, he was a bit disappointed at not getting chances. There were a lot of questions in his mind but he kept it to himself and believed that the captain and team management knew what is best for the team."

Rahane moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 but was injured midway during the tournament. He was ruled out of the England tour and will likely make a comeback against Bangladesh later this year.

