"ODI cricket is well and truly alive" - Twitter erupts as Sri Lanka trigger a collapse to secure victory in 2nd ODI vs AUS 

Dasun Shanaka and Co. registered a thrilling win over Australia in Pallekele
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified Jun 17, 2022 01:03 AM IST

Sri Lanka registered a memorable 26-run win via the D/L method in the second ODI against Australia at the Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday. The island nation defended a total of 221 in a rain-curtailed encounter to level the series 1-1 with three matches to go.

After being put in to bat by Aaron Finch, the Sri Lankan openers could not get going. Struggling to put up partnerships on a sticky wicket, the hosts stumbled to 220/9 in 47.4 overs before rain halted play.

🔥 W H A T . A . W I N 🔥#SLvAUS #CheerForLions https://t.co/fDlgKkkvZR

Following a delay of over two hours, Australia set out to chase a revised target of 216 in 43 overs. Following decent contributions from the top-order, the visitors were cruising at the halfway mark. However, a stellar fightback from Sri Lankan bowlers triggered a collapse that saw the last five wickets fall for just 19 runs.

The Aussies were bundled out for 189 in 37.1 overs as the 'Player of the Match' Chamika Karunaratne finished the proceedings with his third wicket. As a result, 226 has now become the lowest total to be defended at the venue.

Player of the Match - Chamika Karunaratne 🔥🔥🔥#SLvAUS #CheerForLions https://t.co/LiCSggCv4Y

A full-house crowd in Pallekele were treated to a spectacle as they waited patiently despite the rain delay to witness the home side script history. The Twitter universe chimed in as well to commemorate the Lankan Lions' victory over the five-time World Champions.

Here are some of the reactions:

Just when we all thought ODI cricket is dead and buried, IPL or leagues or only T20 Bilaterals are the only futures of cricket, this SL vs Aus series slapped us tightly! ODI cricket is well and truly alive. It's going nowhere! #SLvsAUS
World cricket needs it well played SL. #SLvsAUS #SlvAus
5 wickets for 19 ! #SLvsAUSAussies took it easy. Never was Sri lanka in the game. And bowlers never let it go.
Adding Lasith #Malinga to SL #cricket team’s coaching staff is one of the best moves by @OfficialSLC. He’s more involved in the game than the ones on the field. It goes without saying that he’s done a marvelous job with our fast bowlers. #SLvsAUS #AUSvsSL @ninety9sl
Dasuna Shanaka is one of greatest captain/leader Sri Lanka have ever produced. The way he leads the team is amazing, i became his great fan since India toured Sri Lanka last year.#SLvAUS | #SLvsAUS | #AUSvsSL | #SriLanka | #DasunaShanaka | #CricketTwitter
2 similar dismissal by De Silva against Warner One in 2019 wc and one today #SLvsAUS https://t.co/jjbwWovvIV
Special mention to @RusselArnold69 who kept on muttering this ain't over, even when there were about 40 to get with 5 wkts to go, happy they have won a live match of a series against a top team after a while, hope things change with new blood in this side#SLvAUS #SLvsAUS
Temperament & the ability to adjust quickly to the situation of the game is Wellalage's strength. This is what has brought him through the ranks to get a National call up so young. Today he displayed why he was selected & rated highly. We will hear alot more of Dunith. #SLvsAUS
The people of #SriLanka deserve this bit of happiness & joy. Something to celebrate. #cricket has always brought smiles to the faces of all people even during the toughest times. Thank you @dasunshanaka1 @dushmantha05 @dds75official @ninety9sl @danushka_70 #SLvsAus @OfficialSLC
Wellalage's screamer to dismiss Cummins the last recognisable batter is worth a replay :) #SLvsAUS
Are you joking? Are you joking??? SRI LANKA WIN AN ODI DEFENDING 220!! The last time it felt this good was at the 2019 world cup - when Sri Lanka defended 230 against champions England. Oh this feels good!! We go to Colombo 1-1 #SLvsAUS
@OfficialSLC Beating world champions whilst defending less than 220 shows this young team can do wonders. Best part about defending such a low score was that we didn't have our champion bowler @Wanindu49 . This gives lots of confidence that others can execute as well.#SLvsAUS
Sri Lankan crowd chanting Chameera's name is one of the best thing I witnessed today 😭🤲🏾👌🏾#SLvsAUS

Sri Lanka level the five-match series 1-1

Australia etched a close win in the first ODI which was also affected by rain. However, the series, which is not part of the ODI Super League, is now level at 1-1- after the second contest. The 26-run win marks the Islanders' first ODI win over Australia in six years.

The teams will now move on from the Pallekele Stadium, which played host to two memorable contests, including the final T20I. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is scheduled to host the final three matches of the white ball leg.

Sri Lanka and Australia will also compete in a two-match Test series as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The matches are slated to be held at the Galle International Stadium, which starts on June 29.

