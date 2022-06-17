"ODI cricket is well and truly alive" - Twitter erupts as Sri Lanka trigger a collapse to secure victory in 2nd ODI vs AUS 

Sri Lanka registered a memorable 26-run win via the D/L method in the second ODI against Australia at the Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday. The island nation defended a total of 221 in a rain-curtailed encounter to level the series 1-1 with three matches to go.
After being put in to bat by Aaron Finch, the Sri Lankan openers could not get going. Struggling to put up partnerships on a sticky wicket, the hosts stumbled to 220/9 in 47.4 overs before rain halted play.
Following a delay of over two hours, Australia set out to chase a revised target of 216 in 43 overs. Following decent contributions from the top-order, the visitors were cruising at the halfway mark. However, a stellar fightback from Sri Lankan bowlers triggered a collapse that saw the last five wickets fall for just 19 runs.
The Aussies were bundled out for 189 in 37.1 overs as the 'Player of the Match' Chamika Karunaratne finished the proceedings with his third wicket. As a result, 226 has now become the lowest total to be defended at the venue.
A full-house crowd in Pallekele were treated to a spectacle as they waited patiently despite the rain delay to witness the home side script history. The Twitter universe chimed in as well to commemorate the Lankan Lions' victory over the five-time World Champions.
Sri Lanka level the five-match series 1-1
Australia etched a close win in the first ODI which was also affected by rain. However, the series, which is not part of the ODI Super League, is now level at 1-1- after the second contest. The 26-run win marks the Islanders' first ODI win over Australia in six years.
The teams will now move on from the Pallekele Stadium, which played host to two memorable contests, including the final T20I. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is scheduled to host the final three matches of the white ball leg.
Sri Lanka and Australia will also compete in a two-match Test series as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The matches are slated to be held at the Galle International Stadium, which starts on June 29.