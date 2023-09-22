"ODIs, welcome to SKY" - Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav scores 50 off 49 in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat in the first ODI between India and Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The middle-order batter scored 50 runs off 49 balls, including one six and five boundaries. It was his first half-century after 18 innings and his third fifty overall.

During his knock, Yadav shared a crucial 80-run partnership with stand-in captain KL Rahul for the fifth wicket to recover the Men in Blue from 185/4 in the 277-run chase. He, however, holed out to Mitchell Marsh at deep square leg after being disguised by a slower ball off Sean Abbott after his half-century.

Yadav's resurgence with the bat comes after India head coach Rahul Dravid backed him in the 50-over format. The latter said in the pre-match press conference:

“We back him fully because he has got a certain quality and ability, mostly in T20I cricket. But we know how much impact he can make at number six with the bat and change the course of the game. There is total clarity that we back him. Hopefully, he will be able to turn it around and will get these games to work on his journey as an ODI cricketer.”

Prior to this game, Yadav had scored 153 runs in 10 innings at an average of 15.30. He will now look to carry his form in the upcoming two games against Australia ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Fans on Twitter were impressed with Suryakumar Yadav’s innings filled with perseverance where he rotated the strike to keep India ahead in the game. One user wrote:

"Trademark Surya. Finally a much-needed ODI inning, 50 from Suryakumar Yadav. A loud clear message from him. He is ready for the World Cup."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami shine as India win by five wickets

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat as India beat Australia by five wickets to go 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series. Gaikwad smashed 71 off 77, while Gill hit 74 off 63. Together, the duo shared a 142-run partnership for the opening wicket.

The middle order, though, failed to deliver as Iyer (3 off 8) and Ishan Kishan (18 off 26) departed cheaply.

KL Rahul (58* off 63) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 49) then steadied the ship to guide the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win.

Adam Zampa scalped two wickets for Australia, while Australian captain Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott settled for one wicket apiece.

In the first innings, Mohammed Shami scalped his fifer (5/51) as India bundled out Australia for 276 in 50 overs. David Warner starred with the bat for the visitors, scoring 52 off 53, while Josh Inglis and Steve Smith chipped in with scores of run-a-ball 45 and 41 off 60, respectively. Marnus Labuschagne also contributed 39 off 49.

India and Australia will next lock horns at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.