Odisha CM congratulates Rohit Sharma and Team India after IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [In Pictures]

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team on their remarkable victory over England in the second ODI of the three-match series, played on Sunday, February 9. The match took place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

After opting to bat, England's openers Phil Salt (26) and Ben Duckett put together a solid 81-run partnership for the first wicket. Joe Root (69) and Duckett (65) both scored impressive fifties, while Harry Brook (31), Jos Buttler (34), and Liam Livingstone (41) contributed valuable runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was the standout bowler for India, claiming three wickets as England were dismissed for 304 in 49.5 overs.

In response, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (60) came out attacking, adding 136 runs for the opening wicket off 100 balls. While Virat Kohli (5) fell early, Rohit remained unstoppable, bringing up his century off 76 balls with a six. The 37-year-old finished with 119 off 90 balls, including 12 boundaries and seven sixes.

Shreyas Iyer contributed 44 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel stayed unbeaten on 41 off 43 balls. India chased down the target with four wickets and 33 balls to spare, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following the match, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi shared a picture with skipper Rohit Sharma on Instagram and congratulated the Men in Blue for their dominant victory. He wrote:

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Indian team for defeating England in the second one-day tournament being played at Barabati Stadium. The hard work and effort of all the players to achieve this victory is greatly appreciated.”

The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday, February 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Really enjoyed being out there” - Rohit Sharma reflects on his match-winning knock in the 2nd ODI against England

India captain Rohit Sharma had been under considerable pressure due to his recent form but silenced his critics with a brilliant century — his 32nd in ODIs — during the second ODI against England. Reflecting on his performance in the post-match presentation, the 37-year-old said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“It was good, really enjoyed being out there, scoring some runs for the team. Important game, and series on the line. I broke it into pieces how I wanted to bat. It's a format that is longer than T20 cricket and a lot shorter than Tests. Still, you need to assess and bat according to the situation. I wanted to stay focused and bat as deep as possible.”

“Looking at the pitch when you play on black soil, the pitch tends to skid on a bit so it's important that you show the full face of the bat. Then they were trying to bowl into the body and not give room so I prepared my plan as well. I accessed the gaps and obviously, I got good support from Gill and then Shreyas," he added.

Rohit has now accumulated 10,987 runs in 267 ODIs at an average of 49.26, with 57 fifties and 32 centuries to his name.

