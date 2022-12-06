"Of course I can't do an old start" - Shikhar Dhawan with a quirky response to reporter's query ahead of 2nd ODI 

Team India senior player Shikhar Dhawan has been known for his free spirit attitude since his arrival on the grandest stage. The opening batter's light-hearted side was on show once again after his rather offbeat response to a question during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second ODI against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue are under pressure to avoid a potential successive ODI series loss to their Asian rivals. Bangladesh notched a famous one-wicket win in the series opener and are on the lookout to replicate their efforts in the upcoming contest.

Shikhar Dhawan, who turned 37 yesterday, took questions from the media pertaining to the second ODI. He was on the receiving end of a unique question upfront where the reporter talked about the importance of a fresh start.

Dhawan looked confused after struggling to hear it for the first time but came up with a witty response in reply to tarather odd question. The interaction, which was met with laughs in the room, went as follows:

"Of course you'd be looking to make a fresh start?" - was the question.

Dhawan replied:

"Yeah, of course I can't do an old start. Yes, it's going to be a new start. We are looking forward to it. We are in a positive and good space."

Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for seven runs off 17 deliveries in the first ODI. He attempted to play a reverse sweep of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but could only get a series of deflections that resulted in the stumps being disturbed.

The left-handed batter has been under scrutiny over his poor strike rate in the format of late. He recorded a half-century in the series against New Zealand, but eight of his last nine innings have come at a strike rate of less than 80.

"This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series" - Shikhar Dhawan

Despite KL Rahul's heroics with the bat and a largely spirited bowling display, the visitors could not avoid a defeat in the first ODI. Litton Das' side coasted home with one wicket to spare on the back of a record 10th wicket partnership, almost single-handedly compiled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Noting that the team have addressed their shortcomings from their previous encounter and is looking to make an impact, Dhawan told reporters:

"We are very very confident. This is not the first time we have lost the first game in the series. It's quite normal. We know how to bounce back from these situations. Bangladesh is playing good cricket."

Dhawan continued:

The last match was an interesting game, a low-scoring one. In the end, they dragged the game away from us, this doesn't happen that often. We analysed where we need to improve. We will try to create more impact in the coming games."

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second ODI of the series on Wednesday, December 7 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

