"Of course, there is a problem" - Aakash Chopra on India not winning with Jasprit Bumrah heading into ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Jasprit Bumrah must play the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, he noted that the Indian team's inability to win matches with Bumrah in the XI is a concern.

India are 2-1 down in the five-match series against England heading into the fourth Test starting in Manchester on July 23. The visitors registered an emphatic 336-run win in the second Test when Bumrah wasn't part of the playing XI, but lost the first Test by five wickets and the third Test by 22 runs, with the potent seamer being part of the bowling attack in both games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Bumrah should play the Manchester Test, but acknowledged that the visitors haven't won games when the ace seamer has been part of the XI lately.

"Bumrah must play the next Test match. You are 2-1 down, and would want to go to the Oval at 2-2. Whatever happens at the Oval, so be it. To be fair, there is still time. It's not like they are back-to-back Test matches. The next match is starting on the 23rd. So we have time," Chopra said (7:30).

"So he should play the next match for sure. Of course, there is a problem, and I don't know why it is that we not winning with Bumrah, but are winning without him. This is a new story, not that we are winning too many, let's be honest, but we are unable to win even with Bumrah. That is going to be a bit of a tough thing, but Bumrah should definitely play the next match," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 21.00 in the two Tests he has played in the ongoing series against England. He has been more threatening in the first innings, taking five-wicket hauls in both Tests, but has managed only two wickets in the second innings.

"Bumrah is slightly ahead" - Aakash Chopra on choosing best all-format bowler between Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

Jasprit Bumrah is a potent weapon with the ball across formats. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked to choose between Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc as the best all-format bowler in the world currently.

"Starc is phenomenal. He picked up wickets one after the other in the recent pink-ball Test, where the West Indies were bowled out for 27. That was embarrassing from the West Indies' point of view. However, I feel, if we talk about an all-format bowler, Bumrah is slightly ahead," he responded (8:15).

While acknowledging that Starc raises his game in crunch games, the cricketer-turned-commentator cast his vote in favor of Bumrah.

"What makes Mitchell Starc different is that when he reaches the knockout stages, he raises his game to a very, very different level. Mitchell Starc definitely brings more to that game there. However, overall, look at Bumrah, and you say, 'Jassi, there is no one like you, you are even better than Starc.' There is no better all-format bowler than him," Chopra observed.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 455 international wickets at an average of 20.47 in 247 innings across the three formats. Mitchell Starc has accounted for 725 dismissals at an average of 25.45 in 384 innings in international matches.

