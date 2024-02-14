"Oh my, this guy’s a joke"- Ollie Robinson's reaction to Jasprit Bumrah cleaning up Ollie Pope during India vs England 2nd Test

England pacer Ollie Robinson was in awe of the way star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowled in the second Test between the two teams at Visakhapatnam.

Robinson was particularly intrigued with the way Bumrah set up both Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes for their dismissals. A searing inswinging yorker from Bumrah made a mess of Pope's stumps in the first innings, while Foakes was beaten all ends up with a brilliant slower delivery that he chipped straight back to the bowler in the second innings.

In his column for Wisden.com, Ollie Robinson wrote about Jasprit Bumrah:

"The way he got Popey out, I was like, ‘Oh my, this guy’s a joke.’ And then he got Foakesy out with a slower ball and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, can this guy get any better?’ You watch him and you think, ‘Wow, he’s good.’ And then there’s something else where you think, ‘He’s amazing, can he do anything more?’"

He added:

"Jasprit Bumrah has been crazy good. I must have said, ‘This bloke’s the best bowler in the world,’ ten times in Vizag."

Bumrah picked up nine wickets in the game as India beat England by 106 runs and managed to make a roaring comeback after a shock loss in Hyderabad in the first Test.

Ollie Robinson and James Anderson trying to take a leaf out of Jasprit Bumrah's book

Ollie Robinson was highly impressed with the way Jasprit Bumrah went about his business in Indian conditions. He claimed that he, along with legendary fast bowler James Anderson, had conversations about just how good Bumrah had been on pitches that had almost nothing in it for the pacers.

On this, he stated:

"Me and Jimmy were speaking about it and after the last game – to watch him ply his trade in India is really special because we’re always striving to put on a performance like that in these conditions. He’s really special to watch. Credit to Jasprit – he’s extraordinary. He’s definitely given me food for thought in the way that he bowls over here."

Bumrah has already picked up a staggering 15 wickets at an average of just 10.66 so far this series. The third Test between the two sides will be played in Rajkot beginning on February 15.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App