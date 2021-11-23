"Oh! No Bubble" - Yuzvendra Chahal shares picture with wife after leaving Team India's bubble

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently seen chilling away from the bubble-life with his wife Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal, who was part of India's T20I squad that took on New Zealand recently, is not a part of the Test set-up and has left the bubble. The cricketer from Haryana was seen spending some quality time with his wife.

Sharing a couple of pictures on Twitter, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote:

"Oh!! No bubble."

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was benched for the first two T20Is against the Black Caps, returned to the playing XI in the dead rubber at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The leg-spinner looked a bit wayward at the start but soon regained rhythm to finish with figures of 1/26 from his four overs.

India whitewashed New Zealand, beating the Kiwis by 73 runs to win the series 3-0.

"I am sure he will be on that flight to Australia" - Dinesh Karthik on Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal was unfortunate to miss out on a place in India's T20 World Cup squad despite decent returns from the tour of Sri Lanka and the second phase of IPL 2021.

However, veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik believes he will be one of the first spinners to be on the flight to Australia for the next T20 World Cup.

"He is also a very good bowler abroad as well, a very important attribute to keep in mind when India travel to Australia for the next T20 World Cup. I am sure he will be on that flight to Australia. And I also know Rohit trusts him a lot. Their relationship is not just strong off the field, on the field they have some good conversations," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Chahal is a tricky customer in the shortest format and has 64 wickets from 50 T20I games at an economy rate of 8.28.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar